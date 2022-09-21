How Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd and Maci Bookout Are Healing Together After Gun Violence

Cheyenne Floyd and Maci Bookout McKiney's friendship is growing deeper than they ever expected.
While Teen Mom OG brought the reality stars together in 2018, the pair's bond has become even stronger after they became victims of gun violence on separate occasions.
On the Sept. 20 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne continued to recount an incident where her car was shot at 13 times while she was driving her kids. In hopes of receiving support, Cheyenne called Maci, who recalled her own traumatic experience.
"With me, I wasn't targeted and my children weren't with me," Maci said. "I just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time."
During season 9 of Teen Mom OG, Maci witnessed a shootout at a gas station near her home in Chattanooga, Tenn. She said she suffered PTSD from the incident and went on to seek professional help from a trauma therapist. "It would be in your best interest to be proactive," Maci told Cheyenne. "It's going to be really hard."
Later on in the episode, Cheyenne broke down in tears as she shared new details about her shooting incident. "I get that we will be fine, but are the kids OK?" Cheyenne asked her family. "With Ryder, her innocence was taken. This stole everything that I worked towards. As her parent, am I doing everything that I can to protect her? That little girl is my life and I just refuse to let anyone take that from me."
In the Sept. 6 season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne and her fiancé Zach Davis said it was a "miracle" that everyone in the car stayed safe.
"God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they don't understand how we are all alive," she said. "I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive."
During an exclusive interview with E! News, Maci opened up about her close friend's situation and shared how she is offering support on and off camera.
"A lot of people, especially if they've never experienced something like that, they're unsure how to be supportive because they've never gone through something like that," Maci said. "I think it just created a whole different kind of layer of support and friendship."
"Unfortunately, we do relate from traumatic experiences and scary experiences," Maci added, "but I'm glad that I'm there for her and she's there for me."
While Cheyenne begins her healing process, Maci is happy to report that based on her hard work and experience, things can get better.
"I'm doing exceptionally better than I was probably a year ago or two years ago," Maci told E! News. "When I slowed down enough to make myself a priority, that's when things started to change. And when I gave myself the time to do that, the grace to do that, the patience to do that, that was a game changer for me."
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.