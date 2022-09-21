Why You Shouldn't Expect Jimmy Kimmel to Leave Late Night Any Time Soon

Watch : Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Emmy Winner Quinta Brunson

Jimmy Kimmel's got a lot to celebrate.

Late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! is soon approaching its two-decade milestone, and it looks like the host won't be going anywhere any time soon. ABC announced on Sept. 20 that another three years of the show is officially locked in.

Talk about securing the bag.

Kimmel has headlined as well as executive produced the show since 2003.

The host's contract was set to expire next year but has now been extended through the 23rd season. In a statement, the comedian responded to the news saying, "After two decades at ABC, I am now looking forward to three years of what they call ‘quiet quitting.'"

This news comes a few months after the late-night host contemplated making a possible exit. In June, the 54-year-old told Variety, "I wish I knew [what] I was gonna do… I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore.' And I have moments where I go, ‘what am I gonna do with my life if I'm not doing this anymore?' It's a very complicated thing."