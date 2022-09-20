Why Dynasty's Elizabeth Gillies Says There’s "No Point" to a Future Reboot

Watch : "Dynasty" Cast Spill on the Show's Fashion

Elizabeth Gillies won't be returning to Dynasty anytime soon.

Fresh off the heels of the show's cancellation, the actress, who starred as heiress Fallon Carrington throughout the series' five-season run, explained why she wouldn't return to to the character, if asked.

"No, I'm not," Gillies said on Sept. 15's episode of The Zach Sang Show, responding to if she'd be "in" for another season of the show. "I've already processed this. It's like, you're asking me something like, if somebody broke up with you—if your relationship came to a natural ending with whoever you're with—if they called you back after you haven't seen each other and said, 'Actually, should we date? Should we date for just a little, tiny bit longer, and then should we break up again?' No, there's no point."

But Gillies wouldn't rule out a cast reunion, "years from now."

"But also, we're still a reboot of a show," she added. "It's like, enough is enough."