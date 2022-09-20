Why Katy Perry Won't Hire a Full-Time Nanny for Her and Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry unconditionally loves being a mom.
The "Teenage Dream" singer recently spoke about how hands-on she is with raising daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, even as she balances a busy schedule. Though the popstar has her hands full with work, she still makes being a "matriarchal figure" a part of her.
"I am working a lot, and I've always worked a lot," Katy said on the Smartless podcast Sept. 19. "I have a wonderful nanny, but I don't have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I'm meant to."
No matter how tired she is from her Las Vegas residency, Play, the musician will be wide awake for Daisy every chance she gets.
"Therefore any day I get off, I'm just in mom mode. It doesn't matter if I've had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I'm waking up at 6 o'clock and we're gonna go and do breakfast," Katy said. "And yes, I have the no-sleep shakes, but I'm doing mom mode today."
While grateful for the assistance she's getting, Katy noted, "I also want to participate."
Katy and her fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed the 2-year-old in August 2020, and as time goes by fast, the singer wants to be there for every moment.
"She's 2, so she's at the point where she's saying new words everyday," Katy said. "And the other day she was saying some words that I didn't teach her, and I was like 'Damn it. That doesn't feel good.'"
And the first-time mom isn't parenting Daisy all by herself, adding that Orlando has been a help.
She said, "Dad is the best."