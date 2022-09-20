Go Inside Pregnant Mandy Moore's "Beautiful" Baby Shower With Hilary Duff and More Celeb Friends

Mandy Moore celebrated her second baby on the way with a poolside party surrounded by her closest friends, including fellow singer Hilary Duff. See photos from the bash.

Mandy Moore's baby shower was a party to remember!

The This Is Us alum, who is expecting her second son with husband Taylor Goldsmith, was recently fêted by her closest friends at a backyard bash held at actress Molly McQueen's home. As seen in photos shared on Sept. 19, the 38-year-old was surrounded by a bevy of familiar faces as she enjoyed a intimate dinner and mocktails by the pool.

"Thank goodness for friends who don't listen to you and insist on throwing a beautiful celebration for baby #2 and completely go above and beyond," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm still so touched by everything it took to put such a remarkable evening together."

Explaining that she wasn't able to have an in-person baby shower before the arrival of 17-month-old son Gus due to the pandemic, Mandy added that "it was especially significant to be surrounded by some of my very favorite folks to toast this next chapter."

Guest at the party included fellow singer-actress Hilary Duff and Mandy's This Is Us co-star Caitlin Thompson, as well as stylist Kevin Ericson. Food blogger Gaby Dalkin was also on hand to celebrate the "Candy" artist and her baby on the way with a cookies and cream cake.

 

"The most fun celebrating you," Gaby replied in the comments section. "Can't wait to welcome this new dude into the world!! Both he and Gus are so lucky to have you as their mama."

Scroll on for an inside look at the festivities.

Dennis Kwan Photography
Bumpin' Along

Mandy Moore showed off growing belly as she was fêted at a party celebrating baby No. 2.

Dennis Kwan Photography
Squad Up

Dennis Kwan Photography
Poolside Party

The This Is Us actress was surrounded by her closest pals as she enjoyed a poolside dinner at Molly McQueen's home.

Dennis Kwan Photography
This Is Us

Guests at the party included Hilary Duff, Emily Favreau, Emily Schuman and Caitlin Gerard

Dennis Kwan Photography
Let's Celebrate

The event featured what Mandy described as an "insane spread and feast" from Whoa Nelly Catering. 

Dennis Kwan Photography
Hugs

Food blogger Gaby Dalkin baked up the "most heavenly" cookies and cream cake for dessert, according to the star.

