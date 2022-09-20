Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Walk Hand-in-Hand During NYC Outing

Watch : Why Zoe Kravitz Was "Drawn" to BF Channing Tatum

Still going strong.

Zoë Kravitz was spotted holding hands with boyfriend Channing Tatum during a stroll in New York City on Sept. 18.

Taking advantage of the sunny day, the Batman actress kept her look cool and casual by wearing a black sleeveless top, brown wide-leg pants and Adidas Samba sneakers. She accessorized with a black ballcap and shades. Meanwhile, the Magic Mike tar sported a blue T-shirt under a black button-down, as well as rust-colored jeans, brown sneakers and sunglasses.

The outing comes one month after the very private pair was photographed kissing aboard a yacht while on vacation in Positano, Italy with Channing's daughter Everly, 9, who he shares with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Zoë, 33, and Channing, 42, first developed a relationship while working together on the upcoming thriller film Pussy Island, which marks the actress' directorial debut. After months of romance rumors, the two confirmed they were an item in October 2021, when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in NYC.