Christopher Meloni Reveals the Likelihood He’ll Share a Kiss With Mariska Hargitay

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans have long thought a romantic relationship between Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson would be worth an investigation.

And while the former partners have certainly been gravitating toward one ever since Christopher Meloni reprised his role of Det. Stabler on Law & Order: Organized Crime, he and Mariska Hargitay's Capt. Benson have yet to lock lips. As a result, fans are practically begging Law & Order showrunners to do something—anything—that will offer a glimmer of hope (especially after Meloni and Hargitay's near-kiss at the 2022 Emmys!).

E! News was determined to get answers. So, ahead of the highly-anticipated upcoming Law & Order crossover event, we asked Meloni what it would take to see him and Hargitay share a kiss.

His response? "You might as well win the Powerball."

While not the most reassuring of answers, Law & Order fans know to always expect the unexpected. After all, as Meloni put it, there's a special bond between Benson and Stabler. "What's his favorite thing about her? Well, it's that familiarity," he told E! News. "And now it's the idea of you're in a space where you're allowed to give full expression to feelings that you always had, but were not allowed to act on."