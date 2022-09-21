Breaking

The E! Cover Story: Elizabeth Chambers Is Ready to Comment
RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Reveals Where She Stands With Jen Shah After Guilty Plea

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks detailed her "shocked" reaction to Jen Shah pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and revealed how she's supporting Jen now.

Watch: RHOSLC's Meredith Marks "SHOCKED" By Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

Meredith Marks isn't turning a cold shoulder to co-star Jen Shah amid her ongoing legal troubles.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star revealed her honest reaction to her co-star pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a telemarketing fraud scheme in July, plus where they stand today as Jen awaits sentencing.

"I was shocked," Meredith told E! News exclusively of Jen, who previously plead not guilty and denied any wrongdoing before reversing her plea. "It's sad all the way around."

Meredith added of those who were defrauded by Jen and her former assistant Stuart Smith, "There was never a question that there were victims, there were always victims whether Jen was involved or not. So that was never an issue. I always felt for the victims so that really didn't change."

The Bravolebrity continued, "Whether Jen was innocent or not, I always thought that she at least believed in her innocence. So for her to switch that plea was really shocking to me and I'm sure we'll learn more of the back story. I don't think it's something she can really talk about until after sentencing. It's still an open case."

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

Amid all the legal woes, Meredith says she continues to be there for her friend and co-star.

"I think Jen obviously needs support now," she shared. "I'm not the judge, I'm not the jury, it is not my job to convict her, it's not my job to sentence her. So yes, I've been in touch and checking in to make sure she's OK. She's been through a lot and it takes its toll. It's emotionally very difficult I would imagine."

Chris Haston/Bravo

Meredith added, "And at the end of the day she is a human being, you know? She is as we all are and we make mistakes and if you're going to take accountability and try and do better, then what else can we do?"

Of course, Jen's case won't be the only source of drama on RHOSLC season three. The shocking trailer previewed Meredith's feud with Lisa Barlow only intensifying, plus former best friends Heather Gay and Whitney Rose going through a potential falling out.

2022 Bravo TV Premiere Dates

"You'll see a lot of changing dynamics—a lot of chaos for sure," Meredith teased. "It's very intense and it's somewhat combative. I feel like we don't have many peaceful dinners."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll through the official cast images below for more season three scoop.

Jen Shah

Amid an ongoing legal battle, Jen Shah is leaning on her friends and family for support more than ever. When the group's dynamics shift, Jen's new alliances cause a divide among the women. Jen and her husband, Sharrieff, downsize their house as they face the uncertainty of their future together.

Meredith Marks

Still dealing with the hurt that came from Lisa's salacious rant, Meredith Marks is standing by her new, unexpected support system and is leaving friends-turned-foes in the past. Although tensions in the group are bubbling over, Meredith is focusing her energy on causes close to her heart as she hosts a fashion show to raise awareness around mental health.

Lisa Barlow

After a hot-mic moment landed her in hot water, Lisa Barlow's relationship with one of her dearest friends is changed forever. Despite many of her friendships hanging in the balance, she finds an implausible ally in the group of women. As unflattering rumors about Lisa fly around Salt Lake, she turns her attention to focus on her husband, her children and her business.

Heather Gay

Heather Gay is working on her upcoming memoir, Bad Mormon, about her experience with religion and community, and, stepping out of the Church's shadow to form a non-denominational choir. Her bond with Jen is stronger than ever, but cracks begin to form in the foundation of her friendship with one of her longest and closest pals.

Whitney Rose

Whitney Rose is on a spiritual healing journey to work through her past traumas. In the process, she uncovers suppressed memories from her childhood. To reclaim her authority and independence, Whitney is ready to cut all ties with the Mormon church and live her own authentic life. On the outs with old friends, Whitney grows closer to an unlikely Housewife.

Angie Harrington

No stranger to the RHOSLC social scene, Angie Harrington has lived in Salt Lake for years with her husband and three sons. After a fallout last year with Lisa, Angie grows closer to Whitney and Heather.

Danna Bui-Negrete

Entrepreneur, real estate agent, wife and mother, Danna Bui-Negrete goes way back with Heather, but gets tangled in the group's drama as she brings a rumor about Jen to light.

Angie Katsanevas

Jen introduces the ladies to her friend Angie Katsanevas, a business-owner, wife and mother. Ever loyal, she always has her friends' backs, but will speak her mind when they cross her.

