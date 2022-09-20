Selena Gomez Shares Tearful Glimpse Inside Her Private World in First Documentary Trailer

Selena Gomez gave fans a sneak peek into her personal life in the first trailer for her Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me.

By Charlotte Walsh Sep 20, 2022 7:05 PMTags
TVSelena GomezCelebrities
Watch: See Selena Gomez's Message on Body Positivity

Selena Gomez is getting personal. 

The singer offered a rare look at her private life in the new trailer for her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. In the 30-second teaser, a series of scenes flash across the screen, showing Gomez crying in bed, hugging friends and traveling the world. 

"Every breath," text across the screen reads, "A breakthrough."

The documentary, directed by Madonna: Truth or Dare's Alek Keshishian, promises to follow Gomez's life over the course of six years, according to the streamer, giving fans a closer look at her life as a singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist.

"After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom," Apple TV+ teased when the film was first announced on Sept. 8. "But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

photos
Selena Gomez's Openhearted Quotes About Mental Health

So, what could this "unexpected turn" be?

Her public health struggles give a few hints: In 2017, Gomez underwent a kidney transplant as a result of Lupus. The singer has also been open about seeking treatment for mental health issues, telling Vogue in 2021 that she checked herself into rehab three different times (She was ultimately diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which she shared in 2020). 

"I knew I couldn't go on," Gomez told the magazine at the time. "Unless I learned to listen to my body and mind when I really needed help."

Throughout her career, she has continued to be an advocate for mental health awareness, including through her Rare Impact Fund.

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo With Sumner Stroh

2

Here’s What Happens to Queen Elizabeth II’s Jewels After Her Death

3

Adam Levine Says His Family Is "All I Care About" While Denying Affair

Watch Gomez's journey unfold when My Mind and Me premieres Nov. 4 on Apple TV+. 

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo With Sumner Stroh

2

Here’s What Happens to Queen Elizabeth II’s Jewels After Her Death

3

Adam Levine Says His Family Is "All I Care About" While Denying Affair

4

Grimes Reveals Rare Photo of Her and Elon Musk's Baby Exa Dark Sideræl

5

Jon Hamm Finally Responds to Rumors About His Underwear Preference