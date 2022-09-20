How Mariska Hargitay Wants Olivia Benson's Law & Order: SVU Story to End

Watch : Mariska Hargitay & Sam Waterson Talk "Law & Order" Reboot Differences

All good things must come to an end, including Mariska Hargitay's time on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The actress has spent almost 25 years playing Captain Olivia Benson on the NBC crime drama, and her character has become nothing less than iconic (Taylor Swift even named one of her cats after her). In 2018, the star teased her character's ideal ending to E! News, but she didn't reveal what it was...until now.

"I hope that she can get to a point where she feels like she's done enough service and it's time to rest and be and see the best that life has to offer," she exclusively told E! News on Sept. 19 at the show's season 24 premiere in NYC, "because she's spent so much time in the darkest of what life has to offer."

As for what that would entail? "I think it would be sharing her life with someone," said Hargitay, "and being able to focus totally on the joys of motherhood." Olivia is the adoptive mother of Noah Porter-Benson (Ryan Buggle), the son of Ellie Porter (Emma Greenwell) and Johnny Drake (Charles Halford).