How Beyoncé Honored "Original Dreamgirl" Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmys Win

They're your Dreamgirls.

That's right, in honor of Sheryl Lee Ralph's Sept. 12 Emmy win, Beyoncé congratulated the actress in a very dreamy way. In a video posted to Instagram, Ralph shook her head in disbelief as she received a bouquet of flowers from the singer with a sweet note.

"To the original Dreamgirl, sending you a beautiful congratulations," Ralph read from the card Sept. 17. "All my love, Beyoncé."

Ralph captioned the touching video with the lyrics to "Dreamgirls," writing, "Every one has their own special dream and all your dreams can come true. Just look in the mirror and love what's in front of you. Thank you @beyonce don't forget to dream girls!"

The two share an extra-special connection: Ralph originated the role of Deena Jones in Dreamgirls' 1981 Broadway debut—the same part that Beyoncé would play in the 2006 filmed version of the musical. Ralph ultimately nabbed a Tony nomination for the role.