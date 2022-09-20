Jon Hamm Just Proved He's a Big Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Fan

Watch : Happy Birthday Jon Hamm: E! News Rewind

Jon Hamm is the latest addition to the long running list of celebrity Bravoholics.

The actor recently explained that he and his girlfriend Anna Osceola tend to watch TV while cooking dinner, and more often than not, it's Real Housewives they're tuned in to. "I'm fascinated by it, I really am," Hamm said on The Howard Stern Show Sept. 19. "I resisted it for decades. I thought it was the low-hanging fruit, the lowest common denominator."

The Mad Men star was particularly wary of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, adding, "I would see them out in the wild and you just see this pack of cameras and lights and it's just like, what kind of existence is this?"

Thankfully, he's since come to his senses—all it took was the allure of Teresa Giudice and co. "The first hit of the pipe was New Jersey," Hamm said. "Started in Jersey, then we went across the river to New York and then we got on a plane and flew across the country and landed in Beverly Hills."