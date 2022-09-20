Spider-Man's Laura Harrier Confirms Engagement to Sam Jarou

Laura Harrier's romance with Sam Jarou has officially reached new heights.
The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress revealed that the Paris-based fashion consultant recently popped the question in true romantic fashion.
"We did get engaged recently, which I'm very excited about," she told Cosmopolitan in an article published Sept. 20. "It was really simple and sweet in Paris. I never wanted one of those big showy public engagements. That's just not my personality."
As the 32-year-old explained, the old adage of "when you know, you know," always seemed surreal to her—until now.
"I never really believed it until that happened to me," she shared. "It's a funny feeling when you just find peace and calm. I also really do believe that you need to be ready within yourself before you can find somebody else to be with, which I also always thought was a cliché until I felt secure within myself and the person I am and where I'm at in life."
As the outlet noted, Laura and Sam—who splits his time between France and Los Angeles as a freelance creative consultant—met at a dinner in 2019 but have managed to keep their romance low-key.
But does that mean Laura is already planning her nuptials? Well, as the actress shared, she's still basking in her happy news and really isn't in too much of a rush.
"I've done nothing, I need to plan," she told Women's Wear Daily in a story published Sept. 17. "It's like, 'When do you have time?' We'll get there."