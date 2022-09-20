Carrie Ann Inaba's Dancing With the Stars Premiere Night Look Deserves a 10: All the Glam Details

Watch : Sean Spicer Surprised Carrie Ann Inaba on "DWTS"

Carrie Ann Inaba's ensemble for the premiere night of Dancing With the Stars? Tens across the board.

In case you haven't waltzed your way over to Disney+ yet, season 31 of the competition show debuted with a bang on Sept. 19. And for the season's first episode, the legendary judge decided to incorporate the symbolism of a "new beginning" when it came to her stunning glam. (Her look included an all-white full-length gown, complete with a plunging neckline).

"We have begun a new chapter with Disney+ and it has been so exciting, so I chose my whole look based on the idea of a fresh start," she exclusively told E! News. "I also chose an ‘old Hollywood,' glamorous style because everything that is old is new again. It has been such an honor to be on this panel for 31 seasons and to have this opportunity to start again with Disney+ is a great way to celebrate this amazing show."