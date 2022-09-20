Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams Secretly Broke Up

Watch : Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati's Strong BOND with Kyle Abrams

Love is no longer in the air for Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams.

Kyle announced that he and Deepti have called it quits just days after the pair confirmed their relationship during Love Is Blind's After the Altar episodes, which dropped Sept. 16.

"I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today," Kyle wrote in a Sept. 19 Instagram post. "Since After the Alter was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer."

Kyle not only took the opportunity to address that he and Deepti are no longer together, but also to share that he is in a new romance.

"I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit," he added. "As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret."