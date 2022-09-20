Love Is Blind’s Kyle Abrams Reveals He’s in New Relationship After Deepti Vempati Split

Kyle Abrams has moved on following his split from Deepti Vempati. The Love Is Blind star dropped the bombshell that he's in a new relationship following the release of After the Altar.

By Lindsay Weinberg Sep 20, 2022 2:27 AMTags
CouplesCelebritiesNetflixLove Is Blind
Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati's Strong BOND with Kyle Abrams

Kyle Abrams wasn't single for long.

The Love Is Blind star has moved on following his surprising split from co-star Deepti Vempati

Months after season two aired, the couple finally confirmed their off-screen romance during the After the Altar, which dropped on Netflix on Sept. 16.

However, just three days later, Kyle shared that they had secretly broken up since filming the follow-up show. 

"I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today," he wrote on Instagram. "Since After the Alter [sic] was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer. Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way."

That's when he revealed that he's taken. "I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit," Kyle shared. "As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret."

photos
Love is Blind Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Co-star Shayne Jansen reacted to their breakup news on Sept. 19 by commenting, "Don't worry everyone. I'll paparazzi the s--t out of them," adding, "keep your head on a swivel."

Kyle initially struck up a romance with Shaina Hurley during Love Is Blind, but they broke up during the show over religious differences. In the months since, he and Deepti have been hinting about their romance on social media.

TikTok

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Secretly Broke Up

2

Grimes Reveals Rare Photo of Her and Elon Musk's Baby Exa Dark Sideræl

3

How Princess Charlotte Helped Prince George Follow Funeral Protocol

They confirmed the rumors during After the Altar, though it's unclear when it was filmed. "I wanna just start a relationship—like a legitimate relationship with you," Kyle told her on-screen. "And be exclusive, instead of just, like, in limbo." They both agreed that they want to "try this" for real.

In E! News' sneak peek, Kyle was similarly candid about his deep feelings for Deepti. "I care about you so much," he said at the time. "I do have so much love for you, and whatever problems you have, they feel like my problems. If there's something that goes wrong—even when your tire was flat, I felt like this is my problem. I will help you, I will take care of it for you because I just care about you."

Find out where the rest of the cast stands below.

Netflix
Deepti and Shake

Status: Separated.

As we know, Deepti and Shake's time on the show did not end with a happily ever after. 

While Deepti revealed to E! News that she is now single, her brother and Shake have been feuding on Instagram.

"'Shake', bruh, you're a loser," Deepti's brother Sunny and his partner Hina Merchant Vempati wrote in a joint Instagram. "You minimized my sister's life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her."

They continued, urging Shake to "stay the f--k away" from their sister.

Looks like Shake will be heading to his Nobu reservation alone! 

Netflix
Jarrette and Iyanna

Status: Separated. 

The two announced on Aug. 17, 2022 in a joint statement on Instagram, "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing. While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."

Netflix
Danielle and Nick

Status: Separated.

Danielle filed for divorce from Nick at a Chicago court on Aug. 15, 2022, more than a year after they married on the finale.

Netflix
Shaina and Kyle

Status: Separated.

Kyle is single and Shaina is legally married to Christos Lardakis, who she met after filming season two.

After wrapping production, Kyle told E! News he is "gonna take some time off." Shaina had teased her new relationship in an interview with Nick Viall on his Viall Files podcast.

And as far as her status with Shayne, she thinks that he is "such a great guy."

"We're friends," she said, "and I want nothing but the best for him."

Netflix
Natalie and Shayne

Status: Separated.

Though Natalie and Shayne's time on the show didn't end with the exchanging of vows, Natalie told E! the "love stories" we saw on the show were "completely genuine."

"It's not reality TV," Natalie shared. "It's our real lives, real feelings, and our real relationships."

But from the looks of an E! News exclusive sneak peek at the reunion, with Shayne demanding an apology from a tearful Natalie, it's doubtful that these two are still friends.

"So you don't feel bad about anything you've done?" he asks in the clip. 

Netflix
Mallory and Sal

Status: Separated.

During the season finale, Sal wasn't able to say, "I do."

In an E! News interview, he revealed that he is now single. "Dating in the future now?" he said. "I don't even know the approach. I think the best approach is stay off the dating apps."

Netflix
Deepti and Kyle

Status: Separated

While the pair confirmed their off-screen romance in After the Altar, which debuted in September 2022, Kyle announced just days later that they had split in the time since the special was filmed.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Secretly Broke Up

2

Grimes Reveals Rare Photo of Her and Elon Musk's Baby Exa Dark Sideræl

3

How Princess Charlotte Helped Prince George Follow Funeral Protocol

4

Selma Blair Brings the Ballroom to Tears on DWTS Premiere

5

Gigi Hadid & Robyn Lively React to Blake Lively Calling Out Paparazzi