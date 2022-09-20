Gigi Hadid Gives Nod to Zayn Malik on Daughter Khai’s Birthday

Watch : Gigi Hadid Is Unrecognizable on the Cover of Vogue

The sweetest family treat.

In celebration of her daughter Khai's second birthday, Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram Stories on Sept. 19 to share a photo of the little one's special cake featuring adorable edible animals. The colorful creation from Carlo's Bakery included Peppa Pig characters made out of fondant and icing.

The cherry on top of the occasion? It seemed to be a family affair, as she tagged Khai's father and her ex Zayn Malik in the snapshot.

The supermodel, 27, and the former One Direction member, 29—who had been together on-and-off since late 2015—welcomed their first child together in September 2020.

While the two ended their relationship in the fall of 2021, the two remain committed co-parents. On Father's Day 2022, Gigi shared a rare photo on her Instagram Stories of the daddy-daughter duo. While neither of their faces are shown, Zayn—who the supermodel sweetly calls "Khai's baba"—is seen sitting on the floor and coloring with the toddler.