See the Original American Idol Judges Reunite With Kelly Clarkson 20 Years After Her Win

Because of Kelly Clarkson, we got an American Idol reunion.
On Sept. 19, the original judges from the hit singing competition show reunited at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as Clarkson received her star 20 years after being the first contestant to win American Idol in 2002. Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson were all in attendance to support the singer.
The trio spoke on behalf of Clarkson, with Cowell leading the way and saying Clarkson gave him job security after winning. He said ultimately her talent helped keep American Idol on television. "There was the moment where you sang 'Respect' and we all looked at each other like, ‘Oh my god, thank you,'" Cowell said to Clarkson. "I remember the moment when your name was called and I was honestly thinking to myself thanks to you we may have another season."
The former judge continued, "I told the record label, 'I don't think you realized who you have signed here. This girl has steel in her eyes and knows their lane.' And Kelly has always known her lane."
Cowell also touched on the talk show host's personality and character, commending her for always been kind to those around her on American Idol. "The Kelly you see in front of the camera is the Kelly you see behind the camera," he shared. "She is one of the nicest, most loyal, most talented people I've had the great, great fortune to have."
Abdul, who judged with Cowell from 2002-2009, echoed his sentiments. "I love you and thank you for changing the trajectory of my life," she told Clarkson. "And for making me believe like a kid believes in Santa Claus that young talented people can make it and they can make it big time."
Furthermore, Clarkson got emotional during the speeches and decided to give her own thanking those that have supported her throughout the years. "This is where I won 20 years ago," she said. "I feel very lucky and fortunate because I know a lot of talented people that love singing and are amazing at it and writing songs, and even talk show hosts—a lot of people could do that, and I just feel very fortunate that I get the chance."
The superstar concluded, "There are dreams you didn't know you had and they end up happening and you feel super blessed."