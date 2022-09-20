Exclusive

Why Sharna Burgess Wants to Show Off Her Body Even More After Becoming a Mom

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess shared how motherhood has given her new fashion opportunities.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 20, 2022 12:00 PMTags
Watch: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!

Motherhood won't stop Sharna Burgess from dressing exactly how she wants to.

Less than three months after welcoming her first child with Brian Austin Green, the Dancing With the Stars professional is trying to get used to her new body and the fashion that comes with it.

"I am in between the pre-pregnancy clothes to what I'm wearing now," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I'm definitely finding a new fashion for myself. It's fun to play with fashion and to stretch my creativity by finding looks that work for me." 

And while her outfits continue to change, her love for clothes remains the same. In fact, Sharna said that being a mom won't affect her taste in what she does or doesn't wear.

"I love being a mom and I don't know that it's necessarily changed or made me more conservative," she said. "I'm so excited to get back to my little crop tops and baggy jeans and all the fashion trends that are happening now. But I do have to have grace and patience with my body."

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s Baby Shower

While attending Fashion Island's Style Week OC in partnership with Simply, Sharna called motherhood "the most beautiful and incredible thing" in the world, noting that it has made her feel more motivated to celebrate her body and all that it can accomplish.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Fashion Island

"I'm even more proud of this body and what it's done and what it's been through," she said. "I feel incredibly feminine with where my body is at right now and I love that. I want to show that off. I want to be proud of that. It definitely makes me want to celebrate and highlight it." 

And instead of feeling pressure to look a certain way, Sharna is practicing patience with herself.

After experiencing an unplanned C-section, which Sharna described as "scary s--t" in a July 25 Instagram, she followed doctor's orders and avoided working out the first six to eight weeks of her postpartum recovery. But in the last couple of weeks, she's found herself wanting to move a lot more. After all, she is a professional dancer.

"I am so used to being an athlete, being in shape, being able to snatch it up in two weeks after a summer or after a winter of eating all the things," she said. "But I have to understand that it took nine months for my body to stretch to that point or create a life. It's not going to take me two weeks anymore to bounce back."

"It is absolutely learning to have grace with myself," she continued, "and learning to have patience and being proud of that body and wanting to celebrate it and looking at what it created and not getting frustrated with how long it's gonna take me."

