Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Shares Rare Glimpse Into Relationship With Ryan Edwards and His Family

Watch : Maci Bookout Reveals Where She Stands With Ex Ryan Edwards

Perhaps time truly heals most wounds.

While documenting her life for Teen Mom cameras, Maci Bookout McKinney has been open about her distant relationship with ex Ryan Edwards and his extended family. The tension came to a head with an explosive disagreement during the reunion show in April 2021. In fact, Ryan and his parents stepped away from the franchise soon after the episode aired.

Now, Maci is providing a glimpse into where everyone stands today.

"We're definitely not at the place that we were when we left that reunion," she exclusively shared with E! News. "Ryan and I's relationship has been non-existent for years. We don't see each other, speak to each other. It's not a thing."

However, the same can't be said for Maci's relationship with Ryan's parents Larry and Jen Edwards.