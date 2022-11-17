Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

Watch : Heidi Montag Talks Body Positivity & Trying for Baby No. 2

And baby makes four!

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have just welcomed their second child, a baby boy, to the world.

"Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, weighing 7 lb. and 9 oz.," the couple's rep told Entertainment Tonight. "It was an easy birth that took around 45 minutes. Mom and baby are happy and healthy."

She shared video of herself in the car on Nov. 17, saying, "This is the real thing. I couldn't tell if my water broke." She added that the "contractions are just nonstop now."

The family's new addition means their 5-year-old son Gunner is officially a big brother.

Montag and Pratt announced they were expecting in June, later sharing they were having a baby boy. That same month, Montag posted a Father's Day message to Pratt on Instagram, writing, "Our kids are so blessed to have such an amazing authentic, strong, funny, smart, and loving dad. So excited we get to have another baby! Love you Pratt Daddy."