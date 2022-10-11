Serial's Adnan Syed Case: Prosecutors Drop Charges After Judge Vacates Murder Conviction

Watch : How "The Case Against Adnan Syed" Differs From "Serial" Podcast

UPDATE: Baltimore prosecutors have dropped all charges against Adnan Syed after DNA evidence supported his innocence.

The ruling was announced during a virtual hearing on Oct. 11, according to the Baltimore City State Attorney's Office.

"Finally, Adnan Syed is able to live as a free man," his attorney Erica Suter told NBC News. "The DNA results confirmed what we have already known and what underlies all of the current proceedings: that Adnan is innocent and lost 23 years of his life serving time for a crime he did not commit."

"While the proceedings are not completely over, this is an important step for Adnan, who has been on house arrest since the motion to vacate was first granted last month," she added. "He still needs some time to process everything that has happened and we ask that you provide him and his family with that space."

———

Adnan Syed has been released from prison.

A Baltimore judge vacated 41-year-old's conviction for the 1999 murder of his former girlfriend Hae Min Lee—which crime was famously chronicled in the hit true crime podcast Serial.