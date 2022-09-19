Pro Surfer Kalani David Dead at 24 After Suffering Seizure in Water

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The surfing world has lost a rising champion.

Kalani David died on Sept. 17 in Costa Rica, according to the Associated Press. The former world junior surfer champion suffered a seizure while surfing at Playa Hermosa beach in the town of Jacó on Costa Rica's pacific coast. He was 24.

"He was surfing when he apparently suffered some kind of epileptic seizure and drowned," the Judicial Investigation Agency told the AP. "The death is still under investigation."

Though the athlete had Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a rare heart disease that causes rapid heartbeat and can provoke paralysis and seizures, he still shined in sports.

Kalani David won the Junior World Surfing championship under the U-16 category in Panama 2012 and also made waves in the skateboarding world. He took up surfing at 18 months old when his dad would take him out to the beach in Costa Rica, and he later won his first contest at 5 years old, according to Seventeen Magazine. He told the outlet, "I actually like getting in front of crowds, because it pushes me to do better stuff."