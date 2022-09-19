Grimes Seemingly Undergoes Procedure After Sharing Interest In Elf Ear Surgery

Watch : Elon Musk & Grimes Welcome Baby No. 2

Grimes may be one step closer to becoming what she called the "post-human" character she desires.

One month after expressing interest in transforming her ears into what she described as "elf ears," the Canadian musician (real name: Claire Elise Boucher) shared a post-operative photo on Twitter on Twitter Sept. 17.

In the pic, Grimes is seen sporting bandages around her scalp, ears and jaw with the cryptic caption, "I did smthn crazy!"

As to what? Well, fans had an idea. "I hope she got them, I would be so excited!" one person wrote, with another adding, "YOU DID THE EARS???"

It seems like only time will tell. After all, when the 34-year-old returned to Twitter, it was an update about her long-anticipated album, BOOK 1, which she revealed was finished while recovering from the procedure.

"Album is done we're mixing," she tweeted. "My friend and I. perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn't let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time."