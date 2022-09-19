Olivia Wilde Shines in Mermaid Green Halter Dress at Don't Worry Darling Premiere

Olivia Wilde brought the drama—with her style that is.
The Don't Worry Darling director lit up the red carpet during the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain, where the thriller premiered at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre on Sept. 17.
For the special occasion, Olivia glimmered in a mermaid green halter dress by Valentino. The design, which debuted on the 2022 couture collection, molded her body with its curve-hugging material.
However, it was when she turned around that the gown, well, truly shined—as it featured a plunging open-back that was cut so deeply her side-boob peeked out.
One downside to the eye-catching number was that the floor-length train was too long for the 38-year-old, who almost took a tumble while she made her way through the red carpet. Photos captured Olivia trying to balance herself as the dress snagged onto her sequins pumps.
In one image, the actress' assistant came to her rescue, untangling the shoes from her gown.
Despite the fashion mishap, Olivia didn't seem phased. She continued to smile from ear-to-ear as she posed for photos and waved to fans.
The film's stars, including Harry Styles (who Olivia is currently dating), Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and many others, were noticeably missing from the festival.
In recent months, multiple reports have surfaced about alleged tension between Olivia and Florence.
And while both A-listers have publicly denied their rumored feud, a source close to the director previously told E! News, "Olivia is trying to steer the focus onto the film and not feed into it."
Considering Don't Worry Darling is scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 23, it's easy to understand why her attention is on the film and not hearsay.
"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," she said during a Venice Film Festival press conference on Sept. 5. "I don't feel the need to contribute. I think it's sufficiently well-nourished."