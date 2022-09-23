How Netflix's Do Revenge Created All the Costumes We Can't Stop Obsessing Over

Forget cold: Revenge is a dish best served bold.
Netflix's dark teen comedy Do Revenge premiered on Sept. 16 and has already inspired our fall wardrobe with its bright, fun and unexpected fashion. While the movie is set at an elite private school, the costumes are anything but boring, with Maya Hawke rocking a cape and beret to deliver an iconic "high status c--nt" look and Camila Mendes wearing electric blue like she owns it. It's a world where the coolest guy in school wears pearls and the mean girls have matching metallic jackets. Basically, it's the cotton candy version of high school—laced with arsenic—and we couldn't get enough of it.
For costume designer Alana Morshead, she wanted to work on Do Revenge as soon as she read the script, which simultaneously pays homage to and lovingly mocks the '90s teen comedies she grew up watching.
"My agent brought me the script and said, 'I feel like this is totally something up your alley you would love and be drawn to,'" Morshead told E! News. "And she was right. I immediately read it and was like, 'I have to do this movie!'"
Based on the snappy dialogue and subversive world created by director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and screenwriter Celeste Ballard, Morshead knew she wanted to establish a distinct look for Do Revenge, but also strived to find the right balance.
"You want to notice the clothes but it's not so distracting that you're not paying attention," she explained. "I didn't want to take away from scenes, I just wanted to enhance the world."
Here, Morshead breaks down Do Revenge's costumes, from the school uniforms we wish we got to wear growing up to the dress she had to custom-make for a bearded dragon...
Do Revenge is streaming on Netflix.