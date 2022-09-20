Let These Dangerous Liaisons First Look Photos Get You Hot & Bothered

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Get ready for a game of seduction.

That's exactly what Starz's TV adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons promises ahead of its Nov. 6 premiere. And, in first look images exclusive to E! News, we know that the show's leading lovers Camille (Alice Englert) and Pascal (Nicholas Denton) are ready to turn up the heat.

In one image, the duo find themselves wrapped in each other's arms while clad in the finest fashion from 18th century France. Another shows a bare-chested Pascal surrounded by women, proving that he may just be the Casanova of Paris.

Now, if you think you know the story of Dangerous Liaisons, think again. Starz's take on Dangerous Liaisons is "a bold prelude of Laclos' classic 18th century novel focusing on the origin story of how his iconic characters, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution," according to the network.