Gabby Petito's Dad Pens Message to Supporters One Year After Her Body Was Found

Gabby Petito's family is thankful for everyone who helped find her body.

On the anniversary of the day his daughter's remains were discovered, Joseph Petito shared a message to all of the supporters for the outpouring of love they have received over the last year.

"I want to thank everyone for the love and support you have shown our families," he captioned the Sept. 19 Instagram post. "It's because of all of you we were able to bring #Gabbypetito home."

He then urged his followers to help bring awareness to others who are still missing. "Today is particularly hard for us but if you can, please take a moment and share a #missingpersons story to help bring them home safe," Joseph added. "Every story deserves the same attention."

On Sept. 11, 2021, 10 days after Brian Laundrie returned home to Florida without his fiancée Gabby, her parents filed a missing person's report.