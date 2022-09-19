See Kate Walsh’s On-Set Reunion with Grey’s Anatomy Co-Stars Ellen Pompeo and Caterina Scorsone

Watch : Grey's Anatomy Season 19: Meet the New Residents

Kate Walsh is grabbing her people.

The Grey's Anatomy star gave us a sneak peek at her return to the hit series by posting an on-set selfie with co-stars Ellen Pompeo and Caterina Scorsone. In the picture, all three on-screen docs can be seen smiling in matching white lab coats.

"Ahhh I just love these gals," Walsh captioned the pic, which she posted to Twitter Sept. 18. "So what's our ship ship name tho if its all three of us? Merddisonelia?! Season 19 of #GreysAnatomy premieres October 6th on @ABCNetwork and streaming on @Hulu."

Previously, the three reunited during season 18 as Walsh's character returned to perform a ground-breaking surgery. During the episode, Pompeo's Dr. Meredith Grey and Walsh's Dr. Addison Montgomery were able to make amends after years of tension.

ABC confirmed to E! News Sept. 7 that Montgomery would be returning to the medical drama in a recurring role for season 19.