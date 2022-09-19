See Kate Walsh’s On-Set Reunion with Grey’s Anatomy Co-Stars Ellen Pompeo and Caterina Scorsone

Kate Walsh is grabbing her people.
The Grey's Anatomy star gave us a sneak peek at her return to the hit series by posting an on-set selfie with co-stars Ellen Pompeo and Caterina Scorsone. In the picture, all three on-screen docs can be seen smiling in matching white lab coats.
"Ahhh I just love these gals," Walsh captioned the pic, which she posted to Twitter Sept. 18. "So what's our ship ship name tho if its all three of us? Merddisonelia?! Season 19 of #GreysAnatomy premieres October 6th on @ABCNetwork and streaming on @Hulu."
Previously, the three reunited during season 18 as Walsh's character returned to perform a ground-breaking surgery. During the episode, Pompeo's Dr. Meredith Grey and Walsh's Dr. Addison Montgomery were able to make amends after years of tension.
ABC confirmed to E! News Sept. 7 that Montgomery would be returning to the medical drama in a recurring role for season 19.
Walsh was one of the original Grey's stars when the show first began airing in 2005. But she left the medical drama after nabbing her own spin-off, Private Practice, which ran from 2007 to 2013. And, in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop ahead of her season 18 return, Walsh made it clear that she loves coming back to Grey-Sloan Memorial.
"It's like going back home," she said at the time, "going back to a job that you started 18 years ago. Who really does that?"
But she won't be returning to the same old hospital. This season, Pompeo has taken on a reduced role, with Grey's Anatomy also adding a class of five new medical interns to breathe "new life" into the series, according to showrunner Krista Vernoff.
"To have five series regulars with the talent and chops and resumes that this group brings," Vernoff told Entertainment Weekly Sept. 13, "Allows for storytelling focused on what it is to be a brand new surgeon again, and how everything feels life and death."
See how Dr. Montgomery interacts with the newbies when season 19 of Grey's Anatomy premieres Oct. 6 on ABC.