How Insecurity Influenced Kumail Nanjiani's Welcome to Chippendales Performance

Watch : Welcome to Chippendales Cast Talks New Hulu Series

Prepare to see Kumail Nanjiani like you've never seen him before.

In the upcoming Hulu series Welcome to Chippendales—which is based on true events and premieres Nov. 22—the Eternals star transforms into Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who created the now-famous Chippendales dance group, alongside Murray Bartlett's Nick de Noia. It's a role that changed the way Nanjiani thinks about masculinity, as Banerjee is a character who is uncomfortable with vulnerability.

"I think a lot of men are disconnected from their inner lives and have a hard time admitting their emotions, even labeling what they're feeling," Nanjiani told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I think that then can come out in aggressive, even violent ways, if you're not processing the grief you're feeling, if you're not processing your sadness, or your fear."

This understanding of a "certain kind of masculinity," Nanjiani said, informed his performance of the sometimes discomforting character, who, in real life, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit extortion and murder in 1993. He added, "He's a guy who was completely cut off from his inner life, from his emotions. He's very scared of what he is, and he doesn't like himself."