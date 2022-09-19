Boy Meets World Cast Mends Years-Long Rift With Trina McGee

Watch : Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Was Almost Fired By Show Creator

It's time for healing.

Boy Meets World alum Trina McGee, who played Angela Moore for seasons five through seven, finally knows the truth about why she wasn't included in the series finale, which aired on ABC in 2000.

As McGee explained in the Sept. 12 episode of the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, she thought her co-stars Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong orchestrated her exit. "I was told, in kind of a weird, off-handed way by a very important person," McGee said, "that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said, 'We don't want her in the last episode. She's somehow taking our light,' was the gist of it."

McGee said she's long believed that this is the reason her character went to Europe with her dad in the second to last episode "Angela's Ashes." She shared, "That was really hurtful to me for a long time."