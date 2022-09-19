How Queen Elizabeth II's Death Impacts Prince George's Royal Duties

Watch : How Will Prince George's Childhood Change?

Following the death of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Wales is now second in line to the throne.

What exactly does this mean for the 9-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, though? According to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, not much—at least at the moment. "I think he's too young, really," Sacerdoti exclusively told E! News. "Though we do occasionally see him out. For example, we saw him at the Queen's 70th Jubilee celebrations in the audience with his parents and on the balcony."

Any other public appearances are likely to serve one purpose: a reminder that George is in the line of succession. As Sacerdoti pointed out, he posed in a rare royal portrait alongside the Queen, his father and King Charles III in 2020; a move that he believes "showed the continuity" of the British monarchy.

The commentator continued, "Something that's really important to remember about the idea of a constitutional monarchy like the one we have here in the U.K. is that one of its strengths is that being done by birth means you always know who's coming. And that creates an amazing amount of stability."