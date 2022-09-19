Princess Charlene of Monaco Makes Rare Public Appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

Watch : Prince George & Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Princess Charlene of Monaco paid her final respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

The former Olympian entered Westminster Abbey in London Sept. 19 arm-in-arm with her husband Albert II, Prince of Monaco to celebrate the life of Her Majesty as she is laid to rest. (You can watch the funeral here.)

Charlene, 44, wore a traditional black ankle-length dress with a diamond brooch, a black hat and a veil, while Albert, 64, donned his formal state uniform. She completed the look with black heels and black tights. Her brooch was comprised of red and diamond gems, seemingly a subtle tribute to Monaco's flag.

Following the Queen's Sept. 8 death, Charlene paid tribute to the late monarch on social media.

"I am deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a truly great lady whose dedication and service was recognised throughout the world during the 70 years of her reign," she captioned a Sept. 9 Instagram post. "Today, my thoughts are with her family, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and the British people."