Royal Fans React to Spider on Queen Elizabeth II's Casket During Funeral

Several eagle-eyed viewers tuned in to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral couldn't help but notice one unexpected attendee: a spider.
The critter was spotted crawling across a card attached to a wreath of flowers on the late monarch's coffin as it made its way into Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19. Hundreds of social media users began sharing photos and videos of the spider, creating what turned out to be a lighter moment during the otherwise solemn occasion.
As one tweet read, "There was a spider on The Queen's Coffin. As a spider fan, I am eleated [sic]! Luckiest Spider in the world!"
Another user theorized that the Queen would've found the snafu humorous, writing, "It's said that the Queen loved it when things went awry. I think she'd love the bishop dropping his paper on the floor as well as the spider in her flower arrangement. #queensfuneral"
Echoing that sentiment, a different tweet stated that since the Queen loved nature, she would've been "happy" to see the spider herself.
The card atop Her Majesty's casket where the spider was seen came courtesy of King Charles III, who wrote "In loving and devoted memory" before signing his name. The accompanying floral wreath was arranged at his request, and according to Buckingham Palace, it represents a significant amount of history to the Queen.
"At His Majesty The King's request, the wreath contains flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House," a statement from Buckingham Palace read. "This includes foliage chosen for its symbolism."
Certain stems paid tribute to the late monarch's 73-year marriage to Prince Philip, while others reflected the Royal Standard.
The floral arrangement sat alongside the Queen's crown, scepter, and orb on her casket during the funeral service, which was attended by King Charles and several other members of the royal family, including Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Queen Elizabeth's final resting place will be at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle, where her husband and parents, George VI and Queen Elizabeth, are also buried.
Read on for more reactions to the unexpected spider below.