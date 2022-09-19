Queen Elizabeth II Laid to Rest in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle

Watch : Prince William & Prince Harry Hold Vigil for Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II has reached her final resting place.

The British monarch, whose life was commemorated hours earlier in a funeral service at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, was laid to rest in a private burial service at Windsor Castle. Her coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at St. George's Chapel, while the Dean of Windsor said a Psalm and the Commendation.

Also during the service, The Archbishop of Canterbury shared a blessing and the national anthem was sung at the end, according to the royals' website.

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, just hours after Buckingham Palace noted that doctors were "concerned" for the state of her health.

The Queen's final resting place is in the King George VI memorial chapel within St George's Chapel, where her father, King George VI, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret are buried.

Additionally, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip—who died in April 2021 at the age of 99—was moved from its place in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle and has now been reunited with his wife's casket in the King George VI memorial chapel, with the two now buried together.