Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati Shares Video With Kyle Abrams After Confirming Romance

Watch : Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati's Strong BOND with Kyle Abrams

Not hiding their love anymore.

One day after Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams confirmed their romance, the Love Is Blind stars appeared together in a sweet TikTok video.

On Sept. 17, Deepti posted a montage of clips and photos from filming the Netflix dating show's After the Altar series, including several moments of her and Kyle looking cozy together. She tellingly set the video to the song, "Woke Up in Love" by Kygo, Gryffin and Calum Scott.

The two first met on season two of Love Is Blind, which aired back in February. As fans may remember, Deepti accepted Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee's proposal, while Kyle proposed to Shaina Hurley, but neither couple made it down the aisle. During the reunion on March 4, Kyle revealed that his "biggest regret" from the show was not proposing to Deepti.

That same month, Deepti explained that Kyle had a special place in her heart and hinted at a possible post-show romance.