Selling The OC's Tyler Stanaland Gets Flirty With Co-Stars Polly & Alex After Brittany Snow Split

Tyler Stanaland seems to be enjoying the single life.
Just hours after he and wife Brittany Snow confirmed they are separating in joint Instagram statements, the Selling The OC star hit the town with two of his female co-stars.
A source exclusively tells E! News that Tyler was seen at The Quiet Woman in Corona Del Mar, Calif. on Sept. 14 having drinks with co-stars Alex Hall and Polly Brindle.
A separate eyewitness confirmed the group outing, adding that things seemed steamy between Tyler and Alex outside on the steps of the restaurant
"She was jumping all over him, like trying to pick him up," the eyewitness recounted. "They were very flirtatious with each other outside."
However, once inside—where the luxury realtors were "pretty loud all night"—it was Polly who seemed to be making the moves on Tyler.
"Polly was sitting next to Tyler and she was also all over him. They were very touchy feely and talking close to each other, arm around each other's chairs," the second source told E! News. "So outside Tyler and Alex were all over each other and inside it was Tyler and Polly flirting.
Accordion to the eyewitness, Tyler appeared to be relishing in the attention, adding that he "didn't seem sad at all that night, he honestly looked like he was very happy and enjoying the single life."
E! News has reached out to reps for both Tyler and Alex, but have not heard back.
In the former couple's breakup statement, Brittany, 33, and Tyler, 36—who wed in an intimate Malibu, Calif. ceremony in 2020—shared that their decision to split made "with love and mutual respect for one another."
"We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives," the Sept. 14 statement read. "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."
Before his separation from Brittany, Tyler was caught up in drama involving another Selling the O.C. co-star. During an Aug. 23 appearance on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, the former pro surfer claimed that his fellow realtor Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him on two separate occasions, but added that the incidents "didn't happen while we were filming."
Tyler noted that he eventually "set some hard lines and some boundaries" between him and Kayla, who later apologized to him for disrespecting his marriage.
As for the rest of his female coworkers, Tyler insisted there was nothing romantic going on, despite appearing cozying with them in front of the cameras, particularly the scene where fans saw Alex sitting on his lap.
"The hard part with that is, like Alex, Polly, me, everybody, we're all really tight friends," he explained. "There's a respect; no lines will ever be crossed. Most of us are married or dating somebody, so there is kind of a set boundary there."