John Travolta "So Proud" of Daughter Ella's New York Fashion Week Debut

She's electrifying.

John Travolta took to social media to praise his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, who walked the runway for the first time at the Karl Lagerfeld show during New York Fashion Week.

Sharing a photo of the 22-year-old strutting her stuff in a sharp black suit and lingerie-inspired top, the Grease star wrote, "So proud of Ella's debut at fashion week in New York City!"

Ella shared the same catwalk pic, as well as two black-and-white behind-the-scene photos, on her own Instagram page, to which her dad sweetly commented, "I'm so proud of you" with a red heart emoji.

Over the years, John—who shares Ella and son Benjamin Travolta, 11, with his late wife Kelly Preston—has proven to be his daughter's number one fan. In November 2021, Ella shared a video on Instagram of herself showcasing her vocals and songwriting.

"There is something I've been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart," she captioned the clip, which was originally posted to TikTok. "I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year. Very excited (and nervous) Hope you like it."