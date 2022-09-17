John Travolta "So Proud" of Daughter Ella's New York Fashion Week Debut

After making her runway debut at the Karl Lagerfeld show during New York Fashion Week, Ella Travolta was supported by her famous dad John Travolta on social media.

She's electrifying.

John Travolta took to social media to praise his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, who walked the runway for the first time at the Karl Lagerfeld show during New York Fashion Week.

Sharing a photo of the 22-year-old strutting her stuff in a sharp black suit and lingerie-inspired top, the Grease star wrote, "So proud of Ella's debut at fashion week in New York City!"

Ella shared the same catwalk pic, as well as two black-and-white behind-the-scene photos, on her own Instagram page, to which her dad sweetly commented, "I'm so proud of you" with a red heart emoji.

Over the years, John—who shares Ella and son Benjamin Travolta, 11, with his late wife Kelly Preston—has proven to be his daughter's number one fan. In November 2021, Ella shared a video on Instagram of herself showcasing her vocals and songwriting.

"There is something I've been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart," she captioned the clip, which was originally posted to TikTok. "I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year. Very excited (and nervous) Hope you like it."

Many of her fans and followers were impressed, including her famous father, who commented, "I'm so very proud of you Ella, it's amazing. Your thrilled Dad!"

Two months later, John made a sweet cameo appearance as Ella debuted her song "Dizzy" on Instagram. The adorable minute-long video features the musician playing the piano and singing before the actor joins her in the clip's final verse.

Turning to look his daughter in the eye, John sings the line, "Dizzy when you're with me, but it's okay. Love you anyway." Ella then plants a kiss on her dad's cheek, which he quickly returns.

And the admiration is mutual. Back February, Ella—who has appeared alongside her dad in the movies Old Dogs and The Poison Rose—called the actor her "best friend" in a Instagram tribute for his 68th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my role model, my best friend, the person who has taught me one of the most valuable lessons in life, kindness," she wrote, alongside a throwback photo of herself as a young kid sitting on her dad's lap while on the grass. "I love you with all my heart, Daddy." 

