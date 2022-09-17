Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman Split Again

Watch : Imagine Dragons Tell on Fleetwood Mac Influence

Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman are going their separate ways...again.

After reuniting in 2019 following a brief split, the Imagine Dragons frontman and his wife have decided to call it quits.

"I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated," Reynolds, 35, shared on Twitter on Sept. 16. "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.

The former couple tied the knot in March 2011 and welcomed daughter Arrow Eve Reynolds the following year. In 2018, just one year after welcoming twin daughters Gia and Coco, Reynolds announced that he and Volkman were ending their marriage.

However, the separation turned out to be temporary. Eight months later, Volkman, 42, shared that the two were working things out and "rebuilding" their relationship.

"I'm proud of you @danreynolds I'm proud of your humility and ability to still show up as the basketball coaching baby loving Dad that you are," she wrote on Instagram, along with a family photo, in January 2019. "I know that it's been a crazy road. It's killed us both in so many moments. Last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding."