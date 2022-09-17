Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman Split Again

Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman are going their separate ways...again.
After reuniting in 2019 following a brief split, the Imagine Dragons frontman and his wife have decided to call it quits.
"I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated," Reynolds, 35, shared on Twitter on Sept. 16. "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.
The former couple tied the knot in March 2011 and welcomed daughter Arrow Eve Reynolds the following year. In 2018, just one year after welcoming twin daughters Gia and Coco, Reynolds announced that he and Volkman were ending their marriage.
However, the separation turned out to be temporary. Eight months later, Volkman, 42, shared that the two were working things out and "rebuilding" their relationship.
"I'm proud of you @danreynolds I'm proud of your humility and ability to still show up as the basketball coaching baby loving Dad that you are," she wrote on Instagram, along with a family photo, in January 2019. "I know that it's been a crazy road. It's killed us both in so many moments. Last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding."
She continued, "You can become your worst self in the eye of a giant storm. You almost have to. It's a rite of passage. It's the only road to a better existence. A more mature sense of self. An honest unabashed willingness to die a million deaths just to be sincere. That's what we have done. And now. Honesty. That's all we need. Continue to rip the bandaid off baby. I'll do it with you. I'll walk right through it and love every minute."
In October 2019, the reunited couple welcomed son Valentine. Two months later, Reynolds re-proposed to Volkman, who opened up about their rocky romance in a candid Instagram post.
"I've never caused so much hurt or been so hurt by another human in my life," Volkman wrote, alongside a photo of her wearing a diamond engagement ring in December 2019. "It took us a long time to really see each other."
She continued, "We went through a whirlwind of successes and failures and we held each other tight because it was scary. But we also suffocated each other. We didn't know ourselves well enough to maintain the strength from within. And it all began to crumble."
After what Volkman called seven months of "deep soul searching," she and Reynolds "decided to stay together" and "start again."
"We didn't need the words. We were both forgiven," she shared. "He got on one knee and before he could open his mouth I began to cry. Loaded tears that held nearly 10 years of growth."
She added, "The answer has always been yes."