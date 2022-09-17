Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding Welcomes First Baby

Watch : Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A"

Pretty little baby.

Ian Harding took to social media to reveal that he has become a father, sharing the first pic of his child on Instagram.

"Thank you for the Birthday wishes folks," he wrote on Sept. 16. "I'm thankful for many things this past year, but most of all I'm grateful for the best early birthday present a fella could ask for."

In the adorable photo, Ian—who turned 36 that same day—can be seen holding his baby's tiny hand, with their fingers wrapped around his thumb and clothed in cute zebra-print pajamas.

Neither the child's sex nor name was revealed in the post.

In 2021, E! News exclusively revealed the Pretty Little Liars alum quietly married longtime girlfriend Sophie Hart nearly two earlier, with the wedding ceremony taking place back in October 2019, according to an insider.

News of the nuptials came days after an Instagram post that showed the actor wearing a ring on his left hand. He captioned the series of shots, "Back in L.A. and living the good life (as in napping in trees and baskets)."