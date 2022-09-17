Prince William Reassures Fan Worried About Queen Elizabeth's Corgis

Prince William met with fans lining up to view his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's coffin and gave an update about her two beloved dogs, Muick and Sandy.

Watch: What Will Happen to Queen Elizabeth II's Beloved Corgis?

Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis will be just fine, according to Prince William.

On Sept. 17, the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to greet fans waiting in line to view his grandmother's coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall at Westminster Palace in London. One of the mourners, a woman, inquired about the queen's Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy, who are set to go live with the person who gifted them to her, her son Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.

"I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," William told the fan in line, regarding the corgis, as seen in a Sky News video. "They are going to be looked after fine."

He continued, holding the woman's hand, "They are two very friendly corgis so they've got a good home. They'll be looked after very well, spoilt rotten I'm sure."

Smiling, the fan responded, "I hope so".

photos
Prince William and Prince Harry Help Hold Vigil Around Queen's Coffin

Last week, a source close to Andrew told NBC News that the corgis would live with the Duke and Duchess of York at their home in Windsor, Royal Lodge." The insider added, "It was Sarah, Duchess of York who found the puppies which were gifted to the Queen by Prince Andrew."

William spoke to fans before standing vigil at the queen's coffin inside the palace, reuniting publicly with his brother Prince Harry for the third time since her death, amid reported tensions between the brothers and their wives. They were joined by their six royal cousins.

Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Slams Paparazzi While Sharing Candid Pregnancy Pictures

2

Harry, William and More of the Queen's Grandchildren Hold Vigil

3

Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to "Make More Babies" With John Legend

The queen, who died on Sept. 8 at age 96, was also survived by a 4-year-old cocker spaniel, Lissy. Multiple reports have said that it is believed that the pet, who won the 2022 Kennel Club Cocker Spaniel Championship, currently lives with her trainer.

In addition, for 18 years prior to her death, the queen cared for a dorgi named Candy, her last corgi-dachshund mix. Hello! magazine, the Daily Mail and the Mirror newspapers reported on Sept. 17 that the dog passed away months before the monarch. The royal family has not commented on the reports.

See photos of the queen with her dogs over the years:

Annie Leibovitz/UPPA via ZUMA Press
Last Portrait

The queen appears with her dogs WillowVulcanCandy and Holly on the grounds of Windsor Castle in this 90th birthday portrait released in 2016.

STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty
So Sweet

The queen pets her dorgi Candy while taking a break from observing a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle in February 2022.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Dog Mum

Queen Elizabeth II is joined by her dog family at her Sandringham estate.

Shutterstock
Bring Your Pup to Work

Her Majesty's pups ensemble by her feet as she meets with the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team at Buckingham Palace in 2002.

 

Shutterstock
Royal Entourage

Queen Elizabeth II and her two dogs step out during a royal engagement in 1991.

Reginald Davis/Shutterstock
Dog Day Afternoon

Queen Elizabeth II takes a walk with her corgi on the 30th anniversary of her accession to the throne in 1982.

Keystione/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
At Home

The Queen smiles as she poses with a corgi in 1970.

STF/AFP/Getty Images
Along for the Ride

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at King's Cross station with her dogs on October 15, 1969.

Historia/Shutterstock
Photo Shoot

Royal corgis join the Queen and Prince Andrew on the cover of Tatler in 1962.

Joan Williams/Shutterstock
Keeping Close

A pup relaxes by Queen Elizabeth II.

Bettmann/Getty Images
Travel Buddy

Her Majesty visits Balmoral Castle with one of her dogs in 1952.

AP/Shutterstock
Furry Friends

The Queen returns to London with two pups following a weekend in the country. 

Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Childhood Companion

Queen Elizabeth II, then known as Princess Elizabeth, with two corgi dogs in 1936. 

Historia/Shutterstock
Snuggles

The future queen cuddles with a pup at her childhood home in 1936.

