These Are the Highest-Rated, Affordable Hoop Earrings From Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hoop earrings will always be in style. You'll never get tired of wearing a pair of hoop earrings, if they're high-quality, of course. However, I have to emphasize that "high-quality" jewelry is not synonymous with "expensive." You don't need to spend a fortune to get fashionable earrings that don't turn your ear green. There are so many affordable finds available on Amazon.
If you love a classic hoop, this set comes in three colors. Or you can go for something more subtle and opt for a little huggie hoop. Go all out with a pair of big hoops. Switch things up with a heart-shaped style. You can wear a different hoop every day, especially with these Amazon prices. If you're on the hunt for some new jewelry, here are the highest-rated, budget-friendly finds.
Amazon's Top-Rated Hoop Earrings
Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
These are your classic hoops and they're the highest rated style on Amazon. They're a great medium size, they're lightweight, and they come in three different colors. You're gonna want them all.
These hoops have 30,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cocadant 3 Pairs Big Hoop Earrings
These big hoops are dainty, light, and incredible quality. A fan of this three-pair set said, "I have had these earrings for over a year and I LOVE THEM. They have not rusted at all and they will go with probably anything. They still feel like they are brand new and I love them." This trio has 13,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pavoi 14K Cuff Earrings
If you adore a hoop, but the occasion calls for something a little more subtle, go for a little huggie. They come in white gold, rose gold, and yellow gold. These huggie hoops have 13,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of this style reviewed, "the only earrings I have found that I can comfortably sleep in in my upper lobe piercings. The clasp is very secure, but is not difficult to take in and out, as many 'huggables' tend to be."
Amazon Essentials Plated Stainless Steel Rounded Tube Hoop Earrings
These are your tried and true big, thin hoops. You can never go wrong with these. They come in silver, gold, and rose gold. This pair has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Orazio 4 Pairs Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings Set
If huggies are your vibe, this set has 4 pairs in various sizes. You can get these bundles in silver, gold, and rose gold. The sets have 11,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "These are the best. I wear them every single day. I have really sensitive skin and fake jewelry gives me really bad reactions. I have never had any issue with them. I also wear them in the shower."
17 Mile Gold Hoop Earrings Set
Variety is the name of the game with this 6-pair pack. There are gold earrings in various sizes, shapes, and textures. You will never get bored with these earrings. This bundle has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
"These earrings are WORTH IT! They feel luxurious without the pricetag, they are lightweight but don't feel cheap," an Amazon shopper reviewed. Another shared, "I love these! They are very beautiful. Each very different, for different outfits and occasions. They look very nice and not cheap at all. You can dress them up or dress them down. I love the variety! 10/10!"
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Twisted Rope Round Hoop Earrings
These twisted rope hoops look luxurious, but they're actually just $13. You will get compliments every time you wear them. There are 6 colors to choose from. These have 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Decadence 14K Gold Solid Hypoallergenic Heart Hoop Earrings
How adorable are these small, heart-shaped hoops?! I could not be more obsessed. You can get them in three colorways. This pair has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
