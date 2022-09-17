Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Defends Her "Strictly Platonic" Friendship With Shayne Jansen

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Stars Reveal Their Biggest REGRETS

Setting the record straight for all to see.

That's what Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley wants us to know amid speculation that she and fellow cast member Shayne Jansen have been brewing a secret romance. Shayne's ex from the show, Natalie Lee, sure seemed to think so.

Ahead of the Sept. 16 premiere of Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Shaina shut down the claims, telling US Weekly, "The thing with me and Shayne—and I think the audience will be able to see it, and they kind of saw it before—it was strictly platonic. Like, we're buddies. We'll check up on each other, you know what I'm saying?"

The Netflix personality went on to explain, "We've never hung out alone or anything. "There's no validity."

Shayne also addressed the accusations in After The Altar, saying, "I don't fully understand what was scandalous about me and Shaina DMing each other, you know, I see a story and I comment," he said to cameras. "When it comes to Natalie, if I blinked at Shaina, it would probably be ‘scandalous.' She never was able to move on from it. Never."