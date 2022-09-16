Why Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Wants to Pull Estate Control From Her Son Homer

Watch : Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

A legal battle is ensuing over Anne Heche's property.

After the actress passed away on Aug. 11 due to injuries from a car crash, her 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon filed a petition to be in control of her estate, per court documents obtained by E! News. Now, Anne's ex James Tupper is fighting for the right to be in control. (Anne welcomed Homer with ex Coleman Laffoon, while she and James share 13-year-old son Atlas Tupper.)

Homer's petition was made on the grounds that Anne did not create a will before her passing, but James has argued that Anne did in fact have a will which was emailed to him in 2011, per court documents obtained by E! News on Sept. 15.

The email read, "My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children."

In addition to the email, James has listed various reasons for his argument to become the nominated executor, such as his belief that Homer is not fit to be in charge of the estate.