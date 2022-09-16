On The Scene: Lizzo Wins an Emmy and Kim Kardashian Talks Criminal Justice Reform

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.
Hiding Away Together: As if there weren't enough hot spots in Los Angeles, here's another hidden gem to add to your list: Beverly Hills' newest dining destination, The Hideaway. Tucked away on the iconic Rodeo Drive, The Hideaway is an homage to Baja California of decades past and officially opened in August. Tracee Ellis Ross, Paula Abdul, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross and Ryan Phillippe, who is also an investor in the project, were among many other celebs who stopped by to celebrate The Hideaway's grand opening.
Greetings, Ladies: There seems to be a card for everything… That is, until now. Actress Naomi Watts is embracing the wonders of aging and sharing the sentiment with a line of menopause-focused greeting cards. The line, curated by Watts, is in partnership with Em & Friends and was released on Sept. 13, just in time for Menopause Awareness Month in October. This limited-edition collaboration aims to embrace and celebrate menopause as a part of life versus a taboo topic and provide a way for women to connect to one another.
Feeling Good as Hell: Lizzo's talents don't end at singing songs full of inspiration. The pop powerhouse can now add Emmy Award winner to her list of achievements. To celebrate, Lizzo and manager Alana Balden clutched their Emmys while sipping Justin Wine's Sauvignon Blanc at the Governors Gala. Fun fact: With this Emmy win and previous Grammy wins, Lizzo is half way to an EGOT!
New York Medley: Is it even a New York party if Dorinda Medley isn't there making nice? The Bravo TV and radio star lit up the evening when Independent 20th Century celebrated the debut of its art fair by hosting the Official Afterparty at the blond at 11 Howard on Sept. 8. Medley mixed and mingled with influencers and art world guests, including Independent Founder Elizabeth Dee.
Fashionably Thirsty: Model Martha Hunt sipped a FIJI Water before strutting down the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week. Because staying hydrated is of the utmost importance, FIJI Water was the official water of event, with bottles lining all guest chairs inside the Elizabeth Taylor Townhouse and were available for models backstage. Alicia Silverstone, Coco Rocha, Derek Blasberg and Janet Jackson, among others, attended the show.
Kim in Konvo: Kim Kardashian and Scott Budnick participated in a conversation with Baratunde Thurston to discuss the importance of storytelling in their commitment to reform the criminal justice system. The panel took place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles during the second annual "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" event, a program of Propper Daley in partnership with Invisible Hand.
Honorable Mentions: Winning a Hollywood trophy is always a wonderful mantel piece but being honored for one's advocacy has a lasting effect. Charlize Theron, Colin Farrell and Sheryl Lee Ralph were the 2022 Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation honorees, each earning the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS award at the gala on Sept. 15. "Forty years later, AIDS in America is still here," Emmy winner Ralph said while accepting her philanthropic award. "Raise your voice, do the work, decriminalize it, and open up your heart and your minds to people who do not look like you."