It's Officially the Season to Rock Princess Diana's Iconic Biker Shorts and Sweater Look

While Princess Diana knew how to dress to the nines, her off-duty style was just as iconic. It's no surprise we're still rocking her famous biker shorts and sweater looks after all of these years.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 16, 2022 7:16 PMTags
FashionTrendsRoyalsPrincess DianaNostalgiaE! Insider
Watch: Honoring Princess Diana on 25th Anniversary of Her Death

When it comes to Princess Diana's iconic style, there are so many memorable moments. 

Who could forget her larger-than-life wedding gown, complete with a 25-foot train? Then, of course, there's her infamous "revenge dress"— the sexy LBD she wore to a Vanity Fair fundraiser in 1994, which also happened to be the night King Charles III (who was prince at the time) sat down for a tell-all interview.

While the late Princess of Wales knew how to dress to the nines, her off-duty style was just as legendary.

In fact, her biker shorts paired with oversized sweaters have become the go-to look during the summer-to-fall transitional weather. As soon as the temperature slightly drops, the effortless combo provides the best of both worlds: Your sweater keeps you warm and cozy, but the leg-baring bottoms allow you to enjoy the weather.

The royal, who tragically passed in August 1997 at the age of 36, mostly wore the casual outfits for a practical reason: to work out. 

photos
Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown

The month she died, Princess Diana was photographed jogging in a Harvard sweatshirt and black spandex shorts.

And in true Diana fashion, many of her athleisure outfits were full of personality, as she liked to wear bright-colored biker shorts with graphic sweaters. One of her most famous looks entailed a navy blue Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt paired with neon orange biker shorts.

With the weather starting to cool ahead of the official start of fall (Sept. 22), get inspired by reliving Princess Diana's best biker shorts and sweater looks. 

Anwar Hussein/WireImage
August 1994
Arnold Slater/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
October 1994
Express Newspapers Via AP Images
November 1995
Brendan Beirne/Shutterstock
June 1996
Getty Images
April 1997
Tony Harris - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
August 1997

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind’s Kyle & Deepti Finally Confirm Romance

2

Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Miscarriage Was a Life-Saving Abortion

3

Prince Harry Can Wear His Military Uniform After All for Queen's Vigil

Get the latest tea from inside the palace walls. Sign up for Royal Recap!

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind’s Kyle & Deepti Finally Confirm Romance

2

Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Miscarriage Was a Life-Saving Abortion

3

Prince Harry Can Wear His Military Uniform After All for Queen's Vigil

4
Exclusive

Tyler Stanaland Said He & Brittany Snow Have "Different" Worlds

5

Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Ben Domenech