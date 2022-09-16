Bachelorette Finale Preview: Rachel Breaks Down Over Tino's "Shocking Secret"

Watch : Bachelorette Live Two-Part Finale Exclusive Preview

Two Bachelorettes entered the mansion, but will only one leave engaged?

In an exclusive preview of Sept. 20's live Bachelorette finale, Rachel Recchia questions finalist Tino Franco's honesty throughout the competition.

"Look me in the eyes," Rachel confronts him, "And lie to me again."

"You did say that!" Tino fights back. "You said that."

Later, Rachel can be seen crying outside, telling him she wants "an answer for why you did what you did." Looks like all is not well in paradise.

Elsewhere in the clip, fellow Bachelorette Gabby Windey is also struggling with her impending engagement. In Sept. 13's episode, her final suitor Erich Schwer revealed he wanted to date Gabby in the real world before committing to a proposal, and it looks like she'll still be dealing with the aftershocks of that confession during part two of the finale.

"I'm so sick of it," Gabby says in a voiceover while a scene flashes of her closing a door on Erich.