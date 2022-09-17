Here Are the Biggest Changes the Vampire Academy TV Series Made to the Book

Watch : Vampire Academy Producers on Potential Vampire Diaries Crossover

Welcome back to the coolest supernatural school.

Fifteen years after the first book in Richelle Mead's beloved series was released, the Vampire Academy TV series finally premiered Sept. 15 on Peacock.

Created by The Vampire Diaries and Legacies' Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, the teen drama follows two girls—one a Royal vampire and the other her half-vamp protector—as they navigate friendships, romances and typical teen problems at St. Vladimir's Academy. Of course, they also have to deal with a deadly threat to vampire society.

While Vampire Academy received a movie treatment in 2014 that massively changed elements of Mead's story, fans can expect the new series to remain loyal to the source material while also keeping them on their toes by switching up the timeline, introducing characters early and changing the setting of the school.

And the biggest adjustment came in the series' opening scene.