Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Likely Didn't Attend Queen's Funeral

While Prince George and Princess Charlotte were in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Prince Louis, as well as cousins Archie and Lilibet, were absent. Find out a possible reason why below.

A few members of the royal family were noticeably absent from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Despite rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months, would make the journey overseas, the young royals were not in attendance at the service on Sept. 19.

And they weren't the only little ones missing: Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child Prince Louis, 4, was also absent from the ceremony. While Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, did attend their great-grandmother's funeral, it's likely because they're a few years older than Louis, Archie and Lilibet. In fact, Kate even shared that little Louis is struggling to understand the monarch death.

As for Lilibet and Archie, who reside in Southern California with their parents, the distance might've been too much for them. However, despite that, the Queen did have the chance to meet both of Prince Harry's kids prior to her death on Sept. 8 at age 96.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness," Harry wrote in a statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth, "I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren." 

In fact, then Queen shared many precious memories with Archie and Lili, who, now that their grandfather King Charles III is on the throne, are eligible to become Prince and Princess.

TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker," Harry revealed in a February 2021 interview with James Corden for The Late Late Show. "She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix and throws it in the waffle iron."

