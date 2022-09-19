Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Likely Didn't Attend Queen's Funeral

Watch : Archie Harrison's Cutest Moments With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

A few members of the royal family were noticeably absent from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Despite rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months, would make the journey overseas, the young royals were not in attendance at the service on Sept. 19.

And they weren't the only little ones missing: Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child Prince Louis, 4, was also absent from the ceremony. While Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, did attend their great-grandmother's funeral, it's likely because they're a few years older than Louis, Archie and Lilibet. In fact, Kate even shared that little Louis is struggling to understand the monarch death.

As for Lilibet and Archie, who reside in Southern California with their parents, the distance might've been too much for them. However, despite that, the Queen did have the chance to meet both of Prince Harry's kids prior to her death on Sept. 8 at age 96.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness," Harry wrote in a statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth, "I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."